Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Beekay celebrated his 24th birthday in the house on Thursday 20 February 2025

Biggie showed love to Beekay and invited him to the Dairy Room where he presented him with a custom balloon and cake

South Africa also showered Beekay with love on X (formerly Twitter) with heartfelt birthday messages

Biggie showed Beekay love when he celebrated his 24th birthday in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Source: Twitter

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Beekay celebrated his birthday in the house. The birthday celebration is bittersweet for Beekay as he is one of 11 housemates up for possible eviction this week.

Biggie shows love to Beekay on his 24th birthday

On Thursday 20 February 2024, Beekay, real name Bokang Chephetsa, celebrated his 24th birthday in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Biggie made his birthday special by inviting him to the Diary Room where Beekay was met with a surprise that left him speechless.

In the Diary Room, Biggie had a customised balloon, birthday cake and miscellaneous presents waiting for the birthday boy. Biggie also wished Beekay a happy birthday saying:

“Happy birthday Beekay. As you celebrate another year, may you embrace the wisdom and experiences that come with it. Big Brother hopes your 24th year is filled with joy, success and unforgettable memories.”

You can watch the video of the heartwarming moment, shared by X (formerly Twitter) by Beekay’s verified account, below:

The Big Brother Mzansi team also took to X and wished Beekay a happy birthday:

“Happy Birthday to the self-appointed “disruptor” Beekay! We're wishing you a fantastic one. 🥳”

SA wishes 'Big Brother Mzansi' housemate Beekay a happy birthday

In the comments section, Big Brother Mzansi viewers shared their well wishes to Beekay. His fans also appreciated Big Brother for showing Beekay love on his birthday. Others took the opportunity to appeal to fellow viewers to save Beekay from possible eviction. Here are some of the comments:

@daloudrita said:

“Ncaaah man Biggie this is sooo cool, Happiest Birthday to Beekay, 🎂🎊🥂 Lets please gift him by voting so he can stay as he is up for possible eviction🗳️🙏🏽”

@gob_miss joked:

“Self-appointed disruptor 😭😭😭Biggie dragging my boy🤣🤣🤣🤣... Give him votes as a birthday pressie wena Biggie please🤭”

@Toniamountain1 remarked:

“I do enjoy his pranks that cause some drama in the house without the housemates suspecting him at all 😅. Happy birthday, Beekay 🎂”

@yellow_bone27 said:

“Happy birthday to you Beekay have a Splendid day.”

@TeeTandy complimented:

“His thinking capacity is top-notch. Wishing Beekay a very happy birthday 🎈”

@nikkiwacho said:

“Happy birthday Beekay well I voted for you today as your birthday gift❤️🥰🍰”

@naanaduku said:

“King of umlilo🔥. Biggie agrees. You know he deserves your vote. Vote Beekay!”

Biggie had custom-made balloons for Beekay in the Diary Room.

Source: Twitter

Uyanda warms Mzansi's hearts with selfless act

Meanwhile, South Africa showered fellow Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Uyanda with praise for being selfless.

During a Boiler Room session, Uyanda made an unexpected decision that left South Africa impressed. Uyanda was one of four housemates who received envelopes from Biggie.

Photos of Beekay and Nate's alleged baes revealed

Briefly News previously reported that Beekay and his love interest Nate, have partners outside the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house.

Mzansi was left buzzing after pictures of Beekay and Nate’s partners were made public. Beekay has also shown interest in fellow housemates Nsuku and Mshini leaving South Africa with more questions than answers.

