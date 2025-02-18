The Big Brother Mzansi housemate Beekay recently opened up about the disadvantages of being tall

In a viral video that was posted on social media, Beekay is heard telling his fellow housemate how hard it is for him as a tall gent

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Beekay had to say about tall people

‘BB Mzansi’ Star Beekay talked about being a tall person. Image: @beekay_rsa

Source: Instagram

One of Big Brother Mzansi's housemates, Beekay, recently shared some insight with his fellow housemates regarding the disadvantages of being tall.

During one of the episodes, Beekay spoke about how difficult it is for him to be a tall person as there are some things he can't do, like drive certain cars or even sit in a taxi.

Earlier on, Beekay also trended on social media that he and Nate have partners outside the Big Brother Mzansi house despite their growing relationship on the game show.

The viral video regarding Beekay was captioned:

"Beekay talks about some of the disadvantages he encountered for being tall. He said he couldn’t sit in a taxi and couldn’t drive certain cars. That must be hard for him."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Beekay's claims

Shortly after the star claimed that being a tall person comes with many disadvantages, some netizens flooded the comment section and reacted to his claims. Here's what they had to say:

@Tshekina2 said:

"Bathong Beekay!"

@mapiyeyetp wrote:

"Haibo, he's not even that tall."

@ojomuyidefoluke replied:

"But he is not that tall now."

@Iam_Wynona responded:

"His problems are just like mine for real."

@akua_mmbrah7 commented:

"Is it only me that can't take Beekay seriously? Like he's just funny to me."

@KB_Ramasimong mentioned:

"Honestly l will take these problems any day."

‘BB Mzansi’ Star Beekay talked about the disadvantages of being tall. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

BeeKay reacts to KayB's dramatic disqualification

In a previous report from Briefly News, Team BeeKay responded to KayB's dramatic exit from Big Brother Mzansi after she allegedly assaulted him.

Big Brother issued a statement condemning this act, saying there is zero tolerance in the house when it comes to such offences. BeeKay added that he wishes KayB could use this time as a learning curve on how to do better as a person.

Source: Briefly News