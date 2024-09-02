South African media personality Ntando Duma recently celebrated another year around the sun

The actress shared some pictures and a video of how she enjoyed her 29th birthday

Ntando Duma turned 29 on Thursday, 29 August 2024, and she hosted a party with her close friends and family

Ntando Duma celebrated her birthday recently.

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Ntando Duma celebrated another year around the sun with her close friends and family.

A look at Ntando Duma's birthday celebration as she turns 29

The South African actress Ntando Duma had a blast on her birthday as she turned 29 on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

The star posted pictures and a video of her birthday celebrations with close friends and family on her Instagram page.

She captioned the pictures:

"29.08.24 - A grateful heart receives heavenly blessings. I’m super grateful for all my friends and loved ones who came to celebrate my CROWN birthday with me; you guys looked incredible; thank you for honouring the theme. As I step into twenty-fine, I’m holding on to the love, support and care that surrounds me, letting go of any doubts, uncertainty & fears with open arms and my infamous laugh to many more themed parties and celebrations! Thank you, Jesus!"

See the photos below:

The video was also captioned:

"My birthday wouldn’t be the same without the incredible decor and setup by @nono_events and the scrumptious cake by @chefnzuzaofficial! You both make my special day truly unforgettable and incredibly stunning. Thank you for always going above and beyond to make me feel loved and celebrated. I’m so grateful for you both and can’t wait to see what you have in store for me in the coming years. Sis Nons, I love you so much!"

Watch the video below:

Ntando Duma takes on Thailand with mystery bae

In a previous report, Ntando Duma went on a vacation to Thailand with a man. Duma was on a baecation with her mystery boo, and fans know this because she posted a picture of her man's leg.

Ntando Duma also confirmed she was in a new relationship after blogger Musa Khawula leaked pictures of her new man.

Source: Briefly News