Inside Ntando Duma's Epic 26th Birthday: "You Looked Amazing"

Stunning actress Ntando Duma turned 26 on Sunday, 29 August and celebrated her birthday in style

The bubbly media personality looked amazing in a her designer dress during the epic birthday party organised by @nono_events

The Queen actress and her bundle of joy Sbahle Mzizi looked glamorous in their matching outfits during the special occasion

Ntando Duma celebrated her 26th birthday this past weekend. The stunning actress invited her close friends and family to her posh party on Sunday, 29 August.

The media personality rocked a stunning designer dress at her party, which was organised by @nono_events - a party planner who is known across Mzansi for throwing epic events for celebrities.

Ntando Duma turned 26 on Sunday, 29 August. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

The Queen star and her little daughter Sbahle wore matching outfits during the celebration. Ntando shared snaps and videos that she took during the ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Ntando jokingly said:

"Happy birthday to me (US)."

Mzansi celebs who were not at the party took to Ntando's comment section on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. Check out some of the comments below:

Nandi Madida said:

"Happy birthday superstar."

Thuli Phongolo wrote:

"WOW!!!?? Happy birthday beautiful."

Tshepi Vundla commented:

"You looked amazing, I hope you had yourself a lovely birthday Mama."

Bridget Masinga wrote:

"Look at YOU?????? Happy birthday s’thandwa."

Thembisa Mdoda added:

"I’m so sad I missed out. You look like such a dream??? That special thang thang iyeza??????"

