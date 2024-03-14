Actress Ntando Duma went to Thailand, but it was not a solo vacation or an outing with a friend

Duma was on a baecation with a mystery man, and fans know this because she posted a picture of her man's leg

Ntando Duma confirmed being in a new relationship after blogger Musa Khawula leaked pics of her new man

Actress Ntando Duma and her man took over Thailand. The couple shared some steamy videos.

Ntando Duma went to Thailand with her mystery man. Image: @dumantando

Ntando Duma takes over Thailand

Actress Ntando Duma shared pictures and videos of her holiday to Thailand. The businesswoman donned an orange two-piece swimsuit and wore brown braids.

But, much to her male fan's disappointment, the Shaka iLembe actress was not on a solo vacation or an outing with a friend.

Did Ntando go on vacation with her man

In one of the posts re-shared by blogger @MDNnewss, Duma posted a picture of her mystery man's leg.

"Inside Ntando Duma's baecation in Thailand."

Ntando confesses to being in a relationship

This does not come as a surprise to some of her fans, as Ntando Duma previously confirmed being in a new relationship after blogger Musa Khawula leaked pics of her new man.

Responding to Musa's post, Ntando said:

"Ey nkosi yam (Oh my God, Musa.) You love me shame and I am very charmed by you."

In a separate post, Ntando said:

"My man took both, these pictures and my heart cabanga."

Mzansi peeps had a few things to say:

@SchoolsinNaija:

"He paid all the costs yet, only a leg of his was shown. It is what it is."

@DonaldMakhasane:

"Atleast she's happy this time."

@Dingswayo_N:

"You pay all the cost to be hidden ay our blood."

