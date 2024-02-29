Video clips of the brawl between actress Ntando Duma and her neighbour have surfaced online

Ntando Duma was issued a protection order after their fallout in 2023, and she made a brief appearance in court

Netizens were left confused by this as the video depicts Ntando Duma with a calm demeanour, whereas her friend was screaming hysterically

The fight between Ntando Duma and her neighbour was recorded on tape. A clip of the altercation has gone viral.

A video clip of the altercation between Ntando Duma and her neighbour has surfaced online. Image: @duma.ntando

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma in a war of words with neighbour

Video clips of the brawl between actress Ntando Duma and her neighbour have surfaced online. In the clip, Ntando Duma can be seen going through her phone while her friend and her neighbour have a war of words.

Insults were also thrown, with the neighbour trying to hold back on them.

The video was shared by X blogger @ZimojaL. Watch it below:

Ntando slapped with a protection order

According to ZiMoja, Ntando Duma was issued a protection order after a fallout with her neighbour. They had an altercation in 2023 over children playing at the complex parking lot without supervision.

Duma appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 26 February 2024, but was rumoured to have missed two court appearances. Reason for missing them was that she was sick.

A source told the publication:

"The children were running around at the complex parking lot unsupervised. The children obviously went to report to their parents, who came to confront us in the roadway. This led to shouting between us, and Duma's lady friend verbally abused us. Duma was self-obsessed and narcissistic."

Mzansi was confused as Ntando was quiet

Netizens were left confused by this as the video depicts Ntando Duma with a calm demeanour, whereas her friend was screaming hysterically.

@RealMrumaDrive:

"I still don’t understand what Ntando has anything to do with this, she didn’t say a word moos!!!"

@Aubreychiibi:

"But she’s just standing there saying nothing, why is the headline about her?"

@Ori_RSA:

"Now it’s about Ntando Duma , but not her friend because thina we know her? Being famous can be a blessing and a curse yey!"

@Athini64798469:

"Bad friend there makayilahle."

Mzansi gushes over Ntando Duma and daughter Sbahle Mzizi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi showed love for Ntando Duma's mothering skills.

The actress posted a video with her daughter Sbahle and netizens were gushing at how well she is being raised. Fans praised Ntando for being a fantastic mom and raising a well-educated young lady.

