Mzansi showed love to Ntando Duma's mothering skills

The actress posted a video with her daughter Sbahle, and netizens were gushing at how well she is being raised

Fans praised Ntando for being a fantastic mom and raising a well-mannered and intelligent young lady

Mzansi gushed as Ntando Duma’s daughter Sbahle gave the word of the day. Images: sbahlemzizi

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma has been crowned Mother of the Year for how well she is raising her sweet girl, Sbahle. The actress posted a video of her six-year-old daughter sharing the word of the day and left Mzansi gushing at the kidfluencer. Fans can't get enough of Sbahle and praised Ntando for a job well done.

Ntando Duma's daughter gives word of the day

Ntando Duma's adorable and intelligent young lady, Sbahle, gave Mzansi some sweet motivation before she started her day.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Ntando brightened everyone's morning with a video of her daughter giving the meaning behind her name, Sbahle Lisakhanya, before sharing the word of the day, gratitude:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"You always have to be grateful because a grateful heart receives heavenly blessings."

Mzansi shows love to Sbahle

Fans and followers couldn't get enough of Ntando Duma's daughter and showed love to the Sbahle Siyakhula CEO:

Setubatuba_KLS gushed over Sbahle:

"Oh, beautiful light. You are an amazing mom, Ntando, she will never forget your teachings."

Olivia07059274 was proud of Ntando:

"Sbahle is such a big girl now. Also, let’s give Ntando her flowers for being such a fantastic mother."

MissWalkinglit was impressed:

"Ntando mastered this motherhood thing ay. I want to be her."

Amza_5 was stunned:

"Ntando is such an amazing mom and it's really beautiful to watch. She makes motherhood look so easy like it's a walk in the park."

MaboeNdi said:

"Ntando is winning in this motherhood journey, yoh!"

MissAyaLN praised Ntando:

"You are raising such a confident girl. Well done, Ntando."

Ntando Duma confirms dating rumours

In more Ntando Duma updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the former The Queen actress casually confirming that she was indeed in a relationship.

This after gossip blogger Musa Khawula exposed Ntando's alleged lover and had social media buzzing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News