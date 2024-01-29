KwaZulu-Natal singer Naledi Aphiwe released her debut song Ngiyabonga, which means, "Thank you"

The 17-year-old had a taste of fame after she landed her first big break with a mention from Chris Brown

Naledi Aphiwe explained that the song is a celebration of her 2023 wins, which also include stage performances

Naledi Aphiwe has a new song titled 'Ngiyabonga'. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

A grateful Naledi Aphiwe has penned a song to express her happiness over her 2023 wins.

Naledi Aphiwe releases debut song

KwaZulu-Natal-born singer Naledi Aphiwe has released her debut song titled Ngiyabonga.

The 17-year-old, who is doing Grade 12 this year at an eNanda High School, took a deep dive into what her song means and what she is mostly grateful for.

"This song is more than just music; it’s a heartfelt prayer, a melody of thanks for the international mention by Chris Brown, the incredible people I’ve met and the immense love for what I do."

Naledi's numerous achievements in 2023

Every achievement deserves a celebration, and Naledi has achieved so many things in 2023. The biggest is a mention from Chris Brown in his song Shooter taken from his latest album, 11:11.

After that, she got booked for gigs and got in the studio with the likes of Nomfundo Moh and Fezeka, as well as sponsorships and a growing social media account. Not to mention the Briefly News Entertainment Award nod.

"Ngiyabonga is a song that speaks from the heart... I can’t help but express my profound gratitude. 2023 has been a year filled with joy, unforgettable moments, and divine blessings. From recording alongside incredible artists like Fezeka and Nomfundo Moh to gracing big stages and exploring beautiful new places, every experience has been a testament to God’s goodness."

Mzansi wishes Aphiwe success

Taking to her comments section, people praised Naledi and wished her success going forward.

its_teymar66:

"God bless you for this amazing piece of art."

pepe_moriba

"Congrats, beautiful and talented young lady."

andiswaandy2456:

"I totally respect you for what you did in this song."

chocolate_doveyy:

"On repeat since yesterday."

nelimajozi:

"Congratulations, gorgeous."

Naledi Aphiwe thanks fans for voting for her

In a previous report by Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe was ecstatic over her Briefly News Entertainment Award win.

The singer bagged herself the Top Influencer of the Year award and is grateful to her fans.

