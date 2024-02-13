Chicco Twala has appeared in court again for his 2022 assault case, where he allegedly pointed a gun at City Power employees

The case has been postponed multiple times, and Twala has expressed frustration, hoping for a withdrawal

Despite the delays, Twala remains hopeful for a positive outcome, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the legal process

Legendary music producer Chicco Twala has appeared in court again for his 2022 assault case. The star was arrested for allegedly pointing his gun at two City Power employees after mistaking them for cable thieves.

Chicco Twala is back in court for his assault case. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Source: Twitter

Chicco Twala back in court

Chicco Twala has been in and out of the courts over his assault case. The star recently fumed after the case was postponed for the 13th time earlier this year.

A video shared on social media by @DrumMagazine shows the star getting ready to go into the Magistrate's Court. He said he was hoping for the best and seemed in high spirits. The post's caption read:

"Legendary music producer Chicco Twala arrives at Randburg Magistrates Court for his Pointing of firearm matter. While waiting for his matter Chicco shares what he is hoping for. He had previously expressed that he wanted the matter to be withdrawn. He is still waiting for his fate."

Chicco Twala hoping for the best

Chicco Twala has been calling for the court to strike the case off the roll after the state witness failed to appear during his previous appearance. He also noted that the case was being dragged because of his celebrity status.

Speaking at the court, Chicco Twala said he is hoping for the best. He said:

"It is a court of law, you can't predict what is going to happen. So whatever that is going to happen is a procedure, no one can actually know. I don't know my fate.

"We all hope for the best, but if the best does not come, it's part of life."

