Police have arrested music giant Chicco Twala for assaulting and pointing a gun at a City Power contractor

Twala said the pointed a toy gun at the man, however, City Power's spokesperson said that he slapped and choked the employee

He said was happy to be arrested since it proves he’s not above the law in reference to Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial

JOHANNESBURG - Music producer Chicco Twala was arrested for allegedly assaulting and pointing a gun at a City Power contractor on Monday 2 May. Twala claims that he thought the technician was a cable thief, however, the man was repairing an electricity fault outside Twala’s recording studio.

In a long-winded statement, posted by Twala on Twitter, which was apparently shared while he was in police holding cells, he said he was arrested for using a “toy gun” and added that he was happy to be arrested since it proves he’s not above the law.

Chicco Twala was arrested for pulling a gun on a City Power technician on Monday 2 May. Image: @GetitRightRea/Twitter & Getty

“The power went off in my studio while I was working and at first, I thought it was loadshedding. But when my gardener alerted me that there were two men tampering with our metre. I quickly went outside and found two men and I got scared,” he said during an interview with SABC News.

He added that the issue was resolved after the employee’s boss came to his house to prove they worked for City Power because the man did not have identification.

“I was just trying to protect my property. I thought they were cable thieves and besides we all know the problem with cable theft,” added Twala.

He also commented on social media users dragging him into the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. According to News24, Twala’s son, Longwe, was at singer Kelly Khumalo’s family house when Meyiwa was shot dead. He said his arrest was a “blessing and victory” which proved that the police will not protect him if he committed a crime.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that Twala slapped and choked the employee before pinning him to the ground. Twala is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Social media users not buying it

Netizens believe Twala’s story is a publicity stunt and called him out:

@BossLadyQueen_ said:

“This guy is too big-headed.”

@Kabomoetse wrote:

“PR stunt to 'prove' he is touchable.”

@EzeeT posted:

“You can't go around assaulting people. Charge him!”

Ignetius Rapelwana commented:

“I would also react the same. You cannot just start fiddling with my meter without communication from City Power. Give the man a break!”

Brendon Khwela added:

“Lol, that was the strategy. Get yourself arrested and use that to prove that you're not above the law. Perfect diversion tactics!”

