Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema said police have failed to find Hillary Gardee's killers

Malema said 'The killers this time touched a wrong girl' and vowed to find those responsible for Gardee's death

He added that Gardee's father and former secretary-general Godrich Gardee is blaming himself for his daughter's death

MPUMALANGA - With the 72-hour deadline, that police gave themselves to find Hillary Gardee’s killers, looming leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema says the party will find the former secretary-general Godrich’s daughter’s murderers themselves.

Malema was speaking outside the Randburg magistrate's court on Friday 6 May following his common assault case and said police have failed to find Gardee’s killers. The 28-year-old was reported missing on Friday 29 April and was found dead on Tuesday 3 May. Gardee was reportedly shot in the back of her head in Nelspruit.

EFF Leader Julius Malema said the police have failed to find Hillary Gardee's killers. Image: @HillaryGardee & @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Malema called on the public to assist with finding Gardee’s killers and said the political party is willing to pay for help. The EFF leader reiterated that ‘The killers this time touched a wrong girl’ and would deal with the consequences. He added that the party will not give themselves a time frame, but they will find Gardee’s killers no matter how long it takes, Eyewitness News reported.

Commenting on the state of the former secretary-general, Malema said Gardee’s father is ‘highly broken’ and blames himself for her death.

According to News24, Gardee will be laid to rest on Saturday 7 May. Preparations are underway for her burial.

South Africans not having it

Many people believe that while Julius Malema’s anger is justified, he can not take the law into his own hands:

@lamscare1 commented:

“It was a very serious statement from Malema, we do understand that this is hard and barbaric to kill a young girl, especially for parents, but no one should put the law into his hands regardless of resources, the police will find the killers and it is the job, even after the deadline.”

@jobsmokoena said:

“Cele must do away with this 72 hour deadline of his, putting unnecessary pressure on his already incompetent police.”

@JanetKross wrote:

“EFF is so one-sided, why not throw a frothy for all rapes and murders. Every life counts. Why not keep in your lane and let the police do their jobs.”

@MajoroMokemane posted:

“So they must obey his deadline.”

@Javas10883983 added:

“This is so heartbreaking. The ANC has turned this country into a banana republic and the EFF must be careful about the way they addressed the issue of the borderless continent without scrutinizing the challenges that are related to human error which is a crime and it is not for certain races.”

Police top dogs appoint special investigating team to find those responsible for Hillary Gardee’s murder

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a team of experts have been set up to ensure those responsible for the death of Hillary Gardee are brought to book. The 28-year-old’s body was found by people who were on their way to work on Tuesday 3 May in Mbombela.

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after examinations revealed that Gardee had bruises on her body. Gardee was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee and her death has sparked outrage across the country.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Donald Mdluli said police began their investigations at the scene where she was found. According to SABC News, Mdluli said police have been working around the clock to ensure they have a breakthrough in the case within the 72-hour period. He added that the expert team should make a concrete finding in the case soon.

