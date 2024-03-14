Old Mutual released a statement clarifying the complain Sebabatso Molefi's complaint she made about the company on X

The statement claimed that Molefi's parents were divorced, and the money her mother was claiming was tied up in the divorce settlement

South Africans were stunned by the revelations Old Mutual made and remarked on how the entire saga unfolded

JOHANNESBURG – Old Mutual incurred the wrath of South Africans after they shared their side of the saga between them and Sebabatso Molefi, who took them to task for allegedly not paying her mother's pension money. This was after Molefi claimed they agreed to pay her mother.

Old Mutual tells its side of the story

Old Mutual posted a statement on their X account, @OldMutualSA. The statement revealed their side of the story. X user @SS_Tembe shared an explainer of the statement. According to the statement, Molefi's mother's parents divorced before her father took his retirement package. Her mother was supposed to go to Old Mutual to claim her share before he retired.

Molefi's father retired, so he did not inform Old Mutual that a portion of his pension belonged to his ex-wife. The ex-wife then took Old Mutual to court and said they would pay it. Old Mutual could not pacash money and Molefi may misinterpret this as a refusal to pay cash. Read the tweet here:

Netizens had questions

South Africans commented on the explanation of the entire story's validity.

Sis Ntshingi said:

"Yeah, the daughter made it ound like a straightfoward life insurance or funeral policy claim. It's complex."

Lesego asked:

"So they let him claim without the other party, which is the wife? That's reckless."

Gontse said:

"Yoh, the father is so wrong for all of this."

Nocta said:

"This case is more complicated than we thought."

