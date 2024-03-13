X user Sebabatso Molefi, who went viral for criticising Old Mutual after the company did not pay her mother's pension payment, was praised on social media

This was after Old Mutual reportedly agreed to pay Molefi's family the R3 million due to her mother

South Africans were proud of her and were ecstatic that Molefi fought for her mother's money and did not back down

South Africans praised a woman who fought for her mother's pension payout from Old Mutual. Images: Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and @Seba_S_M/X

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Old Mutual allegedly agreed to pay Sebabatso Molefi's mother the R3 million pension payout they owe her after Sebabatso took the matter of the company not paying her mother to social media.

Old Mutual to pay woman after X uproar

According to IOL, the saga between Old Mutual and Molefi's mother went viral early in March after she tweeted that the company refused to pay the pension money owed to her mother despite a court order to that effect. She slammed Old Mutual, and what followed was a tornado of tweets from South Africans standing behind Molefi, some of them sharing allegedly similar experiences.

IOL added that Old Mutual's spokesperson Celiwe Ross said Old Mutual apologised for handling the situation poorly. She also apologised to all the customers complaining about Old Mutual and how they had not been served well.

South Africans proud of Seba

Commenting on @Seba_S_M's , Netizens congratulated her for standing up for her mother.

Nation.N. said:

“Now I am crushing on you.”

Timmy said:

“I admire your courage. You vehemently fought a good fight and did not allow yourself to flinch. This is remarkable.”

B praised her.

“It wasn’t easy, but you did it, Seba. You did it for all of us.”

Antonio said:

“People like you are very vital in our community.”

The Bulldozer said:

“Country duty. We appreciate you.”

Source: Briefly News