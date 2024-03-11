Doja Cat deactivated her Instagram account, citing mistreatment and negative experiences on the platform as reasons for her decision

Fans suggested that she should return to her home country, South Africa, to undergo a traditional cleansing ceremony to address her mental health concerns

Some users joked that performing such a ceremony would help her feel better immediately

American rapper Amala Zandile Dlamini, popularly known as Doja Cat has deactivated her Instagram account due to how she is being treated on the platform.

Doja Cat has deactivated her Instagram account. Image: John Shearer/WireImage and Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021

Source: Getty Images

Doja Cat deactivates her IG account

Grammy Award-winning rapper Doja Cat is taking a social media hiatus to focus on her mental health. The star deactivated her verified account with over 24 million followers on the app.

According to MDN News, the Paint The Town Red hitmaker shared a post explaining why she had decided to deactivate her account. She said she wasn't happy with the way she was treated and spoken to on Instagram. Her now-deleted post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“Hey I’m gonna deactivate because I’m not feeling this anymore..... the way I'm spoken to on here and treated makes me have f**cked up thoughts. please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet.”

Mzansi weighs in on Doja Cat's decision

Social media users jokingly said the star should come to her home country, South Africa and have a traditional cleansing ceremony done.

@ItsDaRealJay said:

"She must come back home and do her traditional ceremony for her ancestors."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"We all knew she was going through something. There's no shock here."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"One goat nesphandla will solve this!"

@Mgabisa_FT added:

"She should consider coming home to SA, she will be fine immediately after landing at her home yard. If not, they will know what to do to her, or for her. Uzoba right wethu, it's normal."

@BSim0 said:

"Ancestors want her to slaughter a goat for them. She must come back and do the right thing."

Doja Cat leaves Mzansi fuming after explaining why she hasn't visited SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grammy Award-winning rapper Doja Cat's recent interview about why she has not visited her home country has caused a buzz on social media.

The issue of Doja Cat's roots has always caused a major debate on social media. The rapper whose real name is Zandile Dlamini has admitted that she is South African because her father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News