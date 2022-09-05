Mohale Motaung had a traditional ceremony to signal and ensure that he will have a bright future

TV personality Mohale Motaung was happy to share that he successfully completed an important ceremony surrounded by his family

Supporters of Mohale Motaung were ecstatic to see that he is doing well and looking forward to his future

Mohale Motaung looks forward to a prosperous life after a successful cleansing ceremony. Mohale Motaung shared pictures of himself hanging out with his loved ones after completing the traditional ritual.

Mohale Motaung was surrounded by his beloved family when he entered a new chapter of his life after a cleansing ceremony. Image: Twitter/mohale_motaung/Instagram/@mohale_77

Mohale Motaung has been in many controversies but is showing signs that he is recovering well. Media personality Mohale Motaung's supporters were full of compliments as they reacted to his pictures.

Mohale Motaung's cleansing ceremony

Mohale Motaung took to Twitter to share that he is ready for a new chapter in his life. He celebrated having had a cleansing ceremony which to him symbolises new beginnings.

Mohale shared another post with pictures of himself surrounded by family.

Fans were impressed by Mohale's isiXhosa caption. Some congratulated the TV star on starting a new chapter in his life.

@Sinesipo commented:

"To new beginnings."

@uPeace_ commented:

LesiXhosa sana? Ndenzele worry. We love you friend."

@ntle_star commented:

"To new beginnings mntase. Also, isiXhosa sakho, yas."

@sasha_bblack commented:

"Sweet."

@Alan_Yandy commented:

"Ewe maan sani, amongst others on this thread, nam ndiyavuyisana nawe koluqalo olutsha. U been through so much and if anyone deserves new beginnings, nguwe. And that Xhosa is so dope. All the best."

"Milking the situation": SomHale's doccie receives lukewarm reactions from peeps

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi and Mohale's doccie Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road topped trends, but not for the right reasons.

Showmax aired the contentious documentary on Thursday, 25 August. It allowed Mzansi peeps into the juicy affairs of the ex-lovers. The doccie featured a panel of well-known faces such as Jackie Phamotse, Sol Phenduka, and Lumko Johnson, who discussed Somhale's failed marriage.

With Somizi and Mohale constantly having Showmax specials about their failed marriage, Mzansi peeps were not pleased with the documentary. Netizens simply did not find what the panelists had to say interesting. Viewers said everything uttered on the show was what online peeps have been discussing for ages.

