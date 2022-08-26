The documentary Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road has finally premiered on the popular streaming service Showmax

The much-anticipated documentary featured panellists such as Jackie Phamotse, Sol Phenduka, and others who discussed the couple's rocky relationship

Netiznes are dissatisfied with the show, claiming that nothing said is novel; rather, it is what online users have been saying for the longest time

Somizi and Mohale's doccie Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road topped trends, but not for the right reasons.

Somizi and Mohale Motaung’s documentary has left Mzansi peep underwhelmed. Image: @somizi and @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Showmax aired the contentious documentary on Thursday, 25 August. It allowed Mzansi peeps into the juicy affairs of the ex-lovers. The doccie featured a panel of well-known faces such as Jackie Phamotse, Sol Phenduka, and Lumko Johnson, who discussed Somhale's failed marriage.

With Somizi and Mohale constantly having Showmax specials about their failed marriage, Mzansi peeps were not pleased with the documentary. Netizens simply did not find what the panelist had to say interesting. Viewers said everything uttered on the show was what online peeps have been discussing for ages.

@Mamosehla1 said:

"I’m not going to watch the Somizi #SomhaleEOTR thing because clearly, it’s just twelebs on video saying exactly what we have been saying here on Twitter. Such unnecessary fruitless and wasteful expenditure."

@IPrincesskokie wrote:

"#SomhaleEOTR This is honestly a waste of time. I really don't like how @ShowmaxOnline is rolling right now. Everything revolves around Mohale & Somizi kante when are we moving on?"

@nhlanhlapotelwa shared:

"The moment I saw people I don't know, I just knew it was not worth my time. #SomhaleEOTR"

@cee_lombardi posted:

"Another show? Clearly, the ‘S’ in Showmax stands for Somizi."

@phathus replied:

"Yoh! hai showmax is milking the situation with Somizi and Mohale #SomhaleEOTR"

@Rakgadi_Sally added:

"So this #SomhaleEOTR is a summary of our tweets? Why get people to just give opinions? Yoh, what a bore."

Video of Jackie Phamotse and more celebs weighing In on Somizi and Mohale’s relationship leaves SA unconvinced

Briefly News previosuly reported that Musa Khawula seems to have renewed online users' interest in what happened between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. The entertainment blogger shared a clip of media personalities giving their thoughts about what happened between Mohale and Somizi.

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's relationship came to a bitter end, and South Africans saw it all unravel. Many allegations were exchanged between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, but many questions remain.

Lumko Johnson explained that she thinks something bad happened to Mohale and believes the allegations.

