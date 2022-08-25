Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of a few celebs dishing out their thoughts about Somizi mhlongo and Mohale Motaung

Some of the familiar faces who were in the clip were Jackie Phamotse and Tshiamo Modisane, who had netizens divided

The short clip of the celebrities' commentary on Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung had tweeps' tongues wagging about the former couple all over again

Musa Khawula seems to have renewed online users' interest in what happened between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. The entertainment blogger shared a clip of media personalities giving their thoughts about what happened between Mohale and Somizi.

Jackie Phamotse and other celebrities gave their two cents about what they think really happened between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Instagram/@jackie_phamotse/@soimizu/@mohalemotaung

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's relationship came to a bitter end, and South Africans saw it all unravel. Many allegations were exchanged between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, but many questions remain.

What did celebrities have to say about Mohale and Somizi Mhlongo

In a video shared by Musa Khawula, author Jackie says that she thinks Mohale always looked sad and as though "he was not there." She also said she did a background check on both of them and found Somizi's criminal record.

Lumko Johnson explained that she thinks something bad happened to Mohale and believes the allegations.

Actress Tshiamo says that Mohale did not convince her because they both looked happy on social media. Many netizens did not appreciate Tshiamo's input as they thought her questions in the video were childish. Others argued that Mohale looked more bored than sad during his relationship with Somizi.

@PrincessSkhu commented:

"Mohale looked disinterested most of the time, I'm not sure if it's sad eyes or not."

@zinn_le commented:

"This Tshiamo Modisane is too old to be asking such juvenile questions to be honest."

@MaabuleM commented:

"Tshiamo asking questions like a five year old. Who said people who are always on social media can't get abused or abuse? This is funny yho."

@BabablacksheepK commented:

"There's something very wrong with people like @iamTshiamo_m that say such things. Relationships are about benefitting u grow with your partner whether it is financial, emotional, mentally, materialistically etc...that still does not mean you deserve to remain a nobody and abused. "

