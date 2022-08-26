Ntsiki Mazwai used social media to express her support for rapper Duncan's response to Big Zulu's diss track 150 Bars

Duncan's Umngcwabo comes after Big Zulu mopped the floor with Mzansi hip hop rappers such as Cassper Nyovest and Emtee

However, South Africans disagree with Mazwai on this one, claiming that Duncam went too far in the lyrics

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ntsiki Mazwai is one of the few peeps who like Duncan's diss track 'Big Ndunu (Umngcwabo)'. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @duncanskuva

Source: Instagram

Duncan released his long-awaited response to Big Zulu's diss track 150 bars, and it's not what many Mzansi fans expected.

Despite the negativity surrounding the diss track, Ntsiki Mazwai showed support for Big Ndunu (Umngcwabo), which was released on 25 August. Mazwai took to Twitter and retweeted popular Twitter user @HermaineM's tweet, saying:

"My favourite one so far ..."

@HermaineM shared the following video on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Duncan on the track threw major shade at Inkabi. Skuva went from questioning Big Zulu's fashion sense to claiming his music career is built on corruption.

All of Duncan's utterances on the track rubbed people the wrong way. Netizens complained that he took things "too personal." According to online peeps who disagree with Ntsiki, 150 Bars was more lighthearted than Umngcwabo.

@Its_Thabangza said:

'Very Whack this one!"

@PhewaMxolisi wrote:

"Is it me or this is way more personal now?"

@Mtlakase1 shared:

"Less punchlines, predictable metaphors and only word play. Name drop, rhymes and yall call that a battle song. Come on guys."

@Ancestorsassoc1 posted:

"Duncan must try Maskandi, this thing is not for him anymore."

@SamkeloMtshali replied:

"Too personal ngeke. I cringed throughout the whole track "

@Sabelo_Mthembu1 added:

"I'm not feeling it."

Big Zulu responds hilariously to his face being unrecognisable in fan art, SA in stitches: “I laughed so loud”

Briefly News previosly reported that Big Zulu is not only making waves for his fire diss track 150 Bars this week, but also for his hilarious social media responses to peeps.

On Twitter, @Callmethaboo2nd shared his funny interaction with the rapper. @Callmethaboo2nd shared screenshots of his conversation with Big Zulu, during which they discussed fan art he created for the Voicemail hitmaker.

Big Zulu, clearly dissatisfied with the subparpar art, questioned who the person was because he couldn't recognise the face. Big Zulu even called Thaboo insane when he confirmed it was supposed to be him.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News