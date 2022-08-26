150 Bars hitmaker Big Zulu's devoted fan took to social media to send the talented rapper a picture of his fan art

Unfortunately, the art was subpar, as Big Zulu could not even recognise his own face in the photo sent

South African peeps have flocked to the post's comments section to respond with hilarious reactions

Big Zulu is not only making waves for his fire diss track 150 Bars this week, but also for his hilarious social media responses to peeps.

Big Zulu is not impressed with a fan's drawing of his face. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, @Callmethaboo2nd shared his funny interaction with the rapper. @Callmethaboo2nd shared screenshots of his conversation with Big Zulu, during which they discussed fan art he created for the Voicemail hitmaker.

Big Zulu, clearly dissatisfied with the subparpar art, questioned who the person was because he couldn't recognise the face. Big Zulu even called Thaboo insane when he confirmed it was supposed to be him.

@Callmethaboo2nd shared the following screenshots on Twitter:

Mzansi peeps share funny replies to Big Zulu's response

@GeeImhotep said:

"Big Zulu doesn't take any nonsense. Even the respect in that 'You sir' still didn't make Nkabi lower his guard."

@justmoesha wrote:

"Don’t steal Rasta’s job wena "

@RamahloP shared:

"It's the "It is you sir" for me"

@optimisticaesar posted:

"The nerve to say "you Sir""

@Lobeko_Kenanao commented:

"Bruh he looked at the eyes and said hell no."

@Matt_matlala added:

"What a creative art of the week "

