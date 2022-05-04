Mpumalanga police have established a team of experts to assist with finding the killers of Hillary Gardee

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Donald Mdluli said police began their investigations at the crime scene where she was found

Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the area where Gardee's body was found, however, no arrests have been made so far

MPUMALANGA - A team of experts have been set up to ensure those responsible for the death of Hillary Gardee are brought to book. The 28-year-old’s body was found by people who were on their way to work on Tuesday 3 May in Mbombela.

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after examinations revealed that Gardee had bruises on her body. Gardee was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee and her death has sparked outrage across the country.

A team of expert police officers have been tasked with finding those responsible for the death of Hillary Gardee. Image: @HillaryGardee & @LirandzuThemba/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Donald Mdluli said police began their investigations at the scene where she was found. According to SABC News, Mdluli said police have been working around the clock to ensure they have a breakthrough in the case within the 72-hour period. He added that the expert team should make a concrete finding in the case soon.

No arrests have been made following her death. However, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the crime scene. Cele’s Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said he received a report from the investigating team, Eyewitness News reported. Gardee was last seen with her three-year-old adopted daughter, who was later found unharmed.

Social media weighs in on Hillary’s death

The murder of Hillary Gardee has gotten South Africans talking about the high crime levels in the country and the duty of the police:

@Thami2KZN said:

“There's something confusing me, just because she was killed, we see the Minister of Police running around saying there will be a 72hrs search for the suspect, kodwa when a poor black girl from a township is killed we don’t hear about this 72hour so-called thing, or is it only for top people?”

@MXO_87 posted:

“How SA reacted to the sad tweet about her missing was very worrisome. South Africa showed no mercy, no sympathy. I wonder what we have become day after day we are becoming merciless monsters.”

@QuincyZena wrote:

“I am sure her killers were also killed just to kill the evidence.”

Kingsley Nkwatse commented:

“A minimum of 57 people is murdered every day in South Africa. If every case is given the same attention as this one and that one of Esther Mahlangu, we would put 90% of criminals behind bars as soon as possible.”

Connie Shongoane stated:

“The same cops who pulled all the stops to find out who killed Senzo in a house full of people who didn't even get arrested!”

Sandra Duetsch added:

“The sad reality is that what happened to this young woman happens hourly to thousands of women and children and our police service is useless at protecting its citizens.”

