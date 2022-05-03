Hillary Gardee, 28, who has been missing since Friday 29 April has been found dead outside Nelspruit

Hillary was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Goodrich Gardee

Earlier today, search teams in Mpumalanga had been combing the area to find her and an R100k reward had been offered

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MPUMALANGA - The body of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee, who has been missing since Friday 29 April, was found outside Nelspruit a short while ago. She was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Goodrich Gardee and an R100k reward had been offered for information about her disappearance.

Earlier today, search teams in Mpumalanga had been combing the area to find Gardee.

Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Goodrich Gardee, has been discovered dead near Nelspruit. Image: @HillaryGardee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

At the time of her disappearance, she was shopping at a plaza in Mbombela with a three-year-old, according to SABC News. The little girl was later found.

Hillary's uncle, Moses Mbatha, said her picture was circulated in the hope that a good Samaritan would provide the family with answers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

During an interview with IOL, Mbatha added that Hillary was not someone who would arrive at home late without informing her family. Gardee was allegedly abducted.

South Africans heartbroken

The news had Mzansi up in arms over crime and offering condolences to the family:

@truthispower10 said:

“What a sad horrific world we live in, this is so painfully sad, it can only be two things rape or planned hit. May her soul rest in peace, and May God grants Gardee family fortitude to bear the loss.”

@thee_gorg_mas wrote:

“I honestly hoped she was going to be found alive. This is so sad.”

@MsinganaDeShark commented:

“I really hoped she was going to be found alive, but it slipped my mind that this is South Africa. It’s the number one crime scene country in the universe with a lenient justice system.”

@thirsty_sphe said:

“South Africa is a crime scene, it's even worse when you're involved in politics.”

@johny_theblessd commented:

“The lawlessness is a flop.”

Domestic worker and gardener arrested for murdering missing man,78, found buried in his garden

In other recent disturbing crime news, Briefly News previously reported four people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 78-year-old man who was found buried in his garden in Cresta, Johannesburg.

A gardener and domestic worker were supposedly in on the murder and are among those who were arrested. The man was reported missing over the Easter weekend after a tenant had not seen him for a few days.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said investigations revealed that the victim’s car, a white VW Polo, was spotted driving around the city and there was activity on his bank cards. Police connected the employees and the other two suspects to the case. According to SAPS, the suspects also pointed out where the victim’s body was buried.

Source: Briefly News