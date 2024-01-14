Tyla gave her fans in South Africa an update on her whereabouts with a post on Twitter (X), which got lots of attention

The viral Water singer showed people that she was having fun in an Asian country but still thinking of SA

Online users were delighted to hear from Tyla, and many could not help but shower her with compliments

Water hitmaker Tyla took to social media to show people her travels. The young musician from Johannesburg rose to fame after her song went viral on TikTok.

Tyla went to Thailand, and people were delighted by her message to South Africa. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla showed people that she had a moment to relax. The musician recently achieved over 100 million YouTube views on her song Water.

Tyla sends South Africa love from overseas

Musician Tyla posted pictures of the way in Thailand. She wrote a caption on the photos, giving a nod to South Africa. Tyla gave people a sneak peek of her look for the day and her gorgeous view.

See the pictures below:

South Africa showers Tyla with praise

Many people thought that the amapiano musician looked stunning. Online users commented, hoping she would find a way to their country.

@glowingtyla commented:

"Missed her face so bad."

@Horoscope10111 added:

"I’m obsessed."

@KayOd1520 wrote:

"She's soo beautiful."

@__uNqobile gushed:

"What a gorgeous girl y'all."

@SoberSaturn raved:

"She's so beautiful, I may cry oh my gosh."

Tyla amazes fans with USA performance

Tyla kicked off 2024 with an epic performance. The South African musician was invited to perform in America for the New Year.

Fans cheer as Tyla reaches milestone with 'Water'

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla had a phenomenal year in 2023, and for good reason. The singer's music took the world by storm after the success of her hit single, Water. The song became a chart-topping success, with the music video raking in millions of views.

Having seemingly moved on from the hype of her hit song to build her catalogue, it's evident that Water will always be "that" song in Tyla's discography.

Released in July 2023, the song quickly rose to the top of music charts across the globe. Sitting with over 324 million streams on Spotify, Tyla built from the success of her song with a music video.

