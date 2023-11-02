A South African mother couldn't contain her excitement during her daughter's Grade R graduation

She cheered and clapped with immense joy and even joined her daughter in walking to the principal

The video quickly went viral, and Mzansi encouraged the lively mom to relax and let the young girl enjoy her moment

The young mother could not be prouder of her toddler graduating from grade R. Images: @tshepisodithebe1

A mother couldn't contain her excitement during her daughter's grade R graduation, and Mzansi quickly weighed in on the video.

Mother overjoyed in TikTok video

A video capturing the moment has trended on TikTok, with user @tshepisodithebe1's boundless enthusiasm taking centre stage. She cheered, clapped, and expressed her pride as she watched her child cross this important educational milestone.

The video's popularity isn't just due to the adorable graduation moment but also because it resonates with many parents who understand the overwhelming emotions of witnessing their children's achievements, big or small.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was stunned by the TikTok video

Mzansi people came together to rally behind this excited mom, while some felt that she was over the top. However, many could relate to the joy a mother feels when their child succeeds.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Pearl Mohlala635 joked:

"Mama waphapha hle."

@mmanthe said:

"Kana ke that season ya batswadi to embarass their kids."

@HeavenkyEventsAndDecor commented:

"I'm raising my daughter as a single mother, and next year she is graduating. ngizomyenzela iGraduation party."

@Nomvula defends:

"I see a mother who is excited for her daughter."

@Eva Bee shared:

"Overexcited, relax"

@mazet commented:

"Beautiful loving and caring mom."

@user2730287123313 said:

"Degree ko nwaneng."

@petuniamagauNaMavhulani joked:

"The baby got masters in sleeping ko creche kanti?"

@Shibu laughed:

"Relax yhooo o tla be wa wa le ngwana."

