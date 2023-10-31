A woman made a funny TikTok video plugging parents with Quantum minibus taxi toys for kids

Many parents found it remarkable that toys of the iconic cars were available to be purchased at Shoprite

The video gained traction on the platform and had Mzansi people cracking jokes in the comments section

A Video of a Quantum minibus taxi toy went viral. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @celokuhle_nene

Source: TikTok

One woman posted a hilarious TikTok video directed at parents with little bundle of joys. She said that Shoprite is selling Quantum minibus taxi toys.

The lady showed what the miniature car looked like, and said it would be great for kiddos with hopes of becoming taxi drivers or owners.

Toy taxi for kids

Viewers were pleasantly surprised to see the local retailer is selling toys in line with SA culture. Tons of parents reacted to the video posted by @celokuhle_nene with funny commentary.

They said they would be buying a fleet for their kids to start practising to be taxi owners.

Video of minibus toy circulates on TikTok

The TikTok footage was uploaded on the social media platform three days ago and has clocked more than 184,000 views.

Watch the video below:

KwaZulu-Natal's love for taxis

Other people joked that the toy demand will be high in KwaZulu-Natal.

See some of the comments below:

@tutuzelabalintulo said:

"Haibo but the door is on the wrong side."

@joburgsummervibes posted:

"Kuphi sisi, I want 10, avele abe yi owner once."

@davidkhatsho wrote:

"Zulu people will understand."

@mbalenhlemabaso shared:

"I bought my son his own taxi lol."

@reighnay05 mentioned:

"I bet they’re only available in KZN.‍"

jaquieline_jaxx noted:

"I want it hle, for my three-year-old."

@madumane said:

"Kushoda iPolo."

@hazelmukwevho added:

"Sister you don't have peace. "

