A taxi driver aspiring to become a Chartered Account made people proud with his accomplishment

He posted on his Twitter account @uLuyanda_Gama that it was his first day as a SAICA trainee and was overjoyed

Mzansi flooded his comments sections and wished him well in his new role and chasing his dream

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A taxi driver shared on social media that he got a job as a SAICA trainee. Image: @uLuyanda_Gama

Source: Twitter

A man in the taxi industry took a leap of faith in chasing his dream of becoming a qualified Chartered Accountant.

On January 23, 2023, he shared with his Twitter followers that he went for an interview at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and was not very confident about how it went.

He said in his post that he had to prove his competence by doing some exercises in Microsoft Excel and believed he should stick to taxi-related business.

Two weeks later, he gave Twitter feedback that he landed the job and that it was his first day going to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi congratulates the ambitious taxi driver on his new job as a SAICA trainee

The taxi driver's Twitter post got over 270K views and hundreds of South Africans wrote him comments of congratulations.

@TheGyal_ said:

"Finding out that we share a surname and you're my brother in good times. Congratulations Mbhokane! ❤️"

@zula120715 suggested:

"Siyakubongela! Go to Udemy and register for an Excel course if they won’t train you."

@_phila_sande posted:

"It will end in CA(SA)! Congratulations Luyanda."

@Paley_saah shared:

"Saw you take your professional photos on Monday. Congratulations."

@buttercupngcobo mentioned:

"The stress from the rank and office is going to kill you. Congratulations!"

@Lee62551245 stated:

"I'm so happy for you. Balloons to you buti."

@miihle_x added:

"I love to hear it, congratulations. Enjoy your first day."

@TypicalSne tweeted:

"Halala! Congratulations somatekisi."

Brilliant student develops data-free app to help people find jobs, SA sings his praises: “So innovative”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 22-year-old student from Umlazi is giving LinkedIn developers a run for their money. Mzamo Mbhele developed an innovative job-hunting app called Job X, which will help South Africans find jobs even when they run out of data.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News