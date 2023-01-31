Nadia Nakai recently proved that she's the best girlfriend ever when she flooded her social media accounts with birthday wishes for her boyfriend, AKA

Supa Mega reacted to the sweet online posts by showing love to his woman in the comments section

However, an Instagram post from AKA thanking everyone who made his special day memorable omitted Bragga's name and she wasn't pleased about it

Nadia Nakai recently had peeps in their feelings when she penned a sweet message to her boyfriend, AKA. It was for Supa Mega's 35th birthday on January 28.

Taking to Instagram, Bragga wrote:

"Happy Birthday my baby! I love you so much!! You protect me so much! And lift me up. I learn so much from you everyday!!!! And have theeee most fun with you!!! I’m so proud of you!!!!! You’re my blessing! ❤️"

AKA replied in the comments with a pun of his song PRADA, saying, "Are you PRADA me?" which translates to standard English as "Are you proud of me?"

Nadia Nakai and the Megacy react to AKA's birthday shoutouts

Mega took to Instagram a few days after his birthday to thank everyone who helped make it special, except for his lover, Nadia. He penned:

"Thank you to everyone for all their love and support this past birthday weekend. Big shout out to @dramabar_braam & @montanatheclub for making it extra special. THE CELEBRATION CONTINUES!!! ⬆️ by @tkmogotsi."

It seems like the post didn't sit well with Nadia, as she commented with a face-palming emoji.

Reacting to Nadia's reply, one peep with the Instagram handle @iconwordx said:

"@nadianakai Yhea you’re right, he must also give s/o to you ❤️"

Other online users focused more on the countless snaps Mega posted and the caption. They wrote:

@somethingsteez_2.0 said:

"More life King ❤️"

@babytshino shared:

"The WWE belt."

@2pull_sa posted:

"We need an album now or an EP ❤️"

@_callme_kazi_ replied:

"God's richest blessings upon your life Mega. Slide 10, fine boy."

@1luthuli commented:

"Continue celebrating."

@aphiwe_atm_ added:

"More Mega years."

