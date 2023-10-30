A Gqeberha man pulled a funny stunt during a crucial penalty kick by Jordie Barrett in the Rugby World Cup

He pretended to pick up his TV and joked that he was using his powers to help the All Blacks player miss the penalty kick

His TikTok video brought smiles to many faces throughout Mzansi, and it shows how sports can create funny moments

A Springbok fan tilts the TV during the Jordie Barrett penalty kick. Images: @tshangisa_st

Source: TikTok

A Gqeberha man shared a TikTok video of himself attempting to tilt the TV during the final Rugby World Cup.

Man's TikTok video trends

Springbok fan user @tshangisa_st shared a funny video on his TikTok page of him tilting his television to the side. He jokes this was done for New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett to miss his crucial penalty kick. The video has quickly gone viral, leaving rugby fans in stitches.

The video captures the man humorously attempting to disrupt Barrett’s focus by pretending to pick up the TV. The man joked that they made sure they used all their powers to help the Springboks win. The comical intervention adds a light-hearted touch to the intense rugby match and showcases the fan’s dedication to supporting his team.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ripped at TikTok video

The video has become a sensation on TikTok, with viewers appreciating the playful spirit in which the man sought to boost the Springbok team’s chances.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@KaMatshana joked:

"South Africa iyam'stressa uNkulunkulu."

@hlehle852 laughed:

"My country madoda siyabonga."

@ 2me chuckled:

"South Africans aikhona."

@AYA_247 said:

"Enkosi tata marn."

@Joyce_Propel commented:

"New Zealand should not see this."

@Rampage shared:

"South Africa has to be documented bro."

@Name said:

"Why are we like this, only in South Africa."

