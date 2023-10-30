A lady from Mzansi made an Elizabedi remix on TikTok, and the clip is trending on the video-sharing platform

People in South Africa loved the song so much that they invited the young woman to play in the kasi

The lady's remix made many people happy, and now she has a chance to share her talent with people throughout the country

A young lady shared a video of her ‘Elizabedi’ remix. Images: @shaneqi

A lady's remix of the popular Elizabedi TikTok video has caught the attention of South Africa, leading to an exciting invitation to experience the kasi culture.

SA impressed by 'Elizabedi' remix

The original Elizabedi TikTok video, which gained fame for its catchy phrase and lively reaction from a young boy, has been embraced by South Africans. The fan was trying to pronounce Springbok player Eben Etzebeth's name.

Shané Fraenkel's remix, which adds her unique touch to the viral trend, quickly garnered a massive following on social media. As her remix spread like wildfire, South Africans from all corners of the country began to take notice.

Many praised her creativity and celebrated her contribution to the Elizabedi phenomenon. In a heartfelt response, the people of South Africa invited her to visit their kasi as a gesture of gratitude for her role in spreading happiness and unity.

Mzansi celebrate remix video

People from all over the country praised the young hun for her unique adaptation of the trending Elizabedi video. The clip showcases how a simple TikTok video can transform into a symbol of unity.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Thandolwenkosi praised:

"LISTEN!!....South Africans never disappoint."

@Malindi Dlamini celebrated:

"I knew this was coming and u nailed it. South Africans never disappoints."

@Mrs M. commented:

"It's giving old school kwaito vibes."

@maxhobangwane said:

"This guy is lucky."

@Daphne.T shared:

"I can't actually believe that my mom's name is rocking to that level."

@thulanikg079@gmail.com commented:

"You should come to kasi were you belong."

Man’s joy Over Eben Etzebeth’s winning try for Springboks goes viral

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video showing a man's happiness about Eben Etzebeth's winning try for the Springboks has gone viral.

This joyful video captured the man's excitement and celebration as he watched the rugby match.

The try scored by Eben Etzebeth secured the Springboks victory in an important game, and netizens could not help but relate to how the young man felt.

