A lady from Johannesburg was overjoyed when she received a hug from rugby star Cheslin Kolbe

The genuine and sweet moment in the video left everyone touched by the lady’s sheer happiness

The video captured her reaction as the sports icon embraced her, and it quickly won the hearts of people in Mzansi

Cheslin Kolbe hugs a fan after arriving back in the country. Images: @nthabeey34

A lady experienced an immense burst of joy after receiving a warm hug from rugby icon Cheslin Kolbe.

Fan gets hug from Cheslin Kolbe

TikTok user @nthabeey34 shared a video of her reaction, which quickly went viral, spreading smiles and happiness to all who witnessed the sweet encounter.

The video portrays the surprise and excitement as Kolbe extends a friendly hug. He was walking and noticed her as she screamed for his attention. The rugby star returned, and she gave him flowers to congratulate him and the Springbok team.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi adores Cheslin’s charm

This lady’s emotional reaction struck a chord with viewers, which made them praise Kolbe’s charm.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@ at heart, tbh said:

"Me personally I wouldn't end the hug shem yhooo."

@Mamntlane shared:

"Ohw my favorite Kolbe."

@Gontse N advised:

"Chommie don't take a bath for the next 5 days!"

@Zulu Zinzile commented:

"How did you not faint."

@Naseegah Samaai said:

"The way security was stressed and these boys just wanna be nice to the fans."

@Mathapelo Mahlasela joked:

"I wouldn't bath for a month yhoo.I love him please."

@Nandie shared:

"I would never bath ke sana into ethi water would never touch my body."

@Lee praised:

"You bought him flowers. cute."

@Yoli said:

"Aaaah this is beautiful, such a humble guy."

