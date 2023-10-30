The Springboks came out on top at the Rugby World Cup after beating New Zealand and walked away with the trophy and medals

Cheslin Kolbe gave his medal to his son to wear and in true baby nature, the young fellow started munching on the prized possession

Kolbe received sweet messages from fans congratulating him on the Springboks' win which was also his birthday

Mzansi gushed over Cheslin Kolbe's son munching on his dad's Rugby World Cup medal following the Springboks' win. Images: cheslinkolbe

Cheslin Kolbe is beaming with pride after the Springboks won against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in a close 11-12 win. In celebration, Kolbe took his medal off and handed his baby boy whose first instinct was to put it in his mouth.

Fans gushed at the innocence of Kolbe's son who clearly thought he had a new chewy toy to munch on.

Cheslin Kolbe's son chews on gold medal

A baby's innocence is so precious because they have no idea what is going on around them.

This past weekend, the Springboks celebrated their win against New Zealand and Cheslin Koble and his teammates received medals along with the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

Kolbe gave his baby boy his gold medal to wear and the young lad started munching on it:

"Breakfast of champions."

Mzansi fawns over Kolbe and his son

Fans showed love to Cheslin Kolbe's son as well as the winger's efforts in the final.

During the match, Kolbe received a yellow card in the final minutes and sat in shame over the intentional knock-on with his team playing one man short. He received encouragement from supporters:

tendaimtawarira said:

"Back back Champ. Super proud of you brother."

mmaponyane responded:

"Thank You for everything Champion!!!"

ofentses commented:

"The anointed one, well done. God was not going to let you down. He knows your heart and he heard your prayers."

iamnaakmusiq posted:

"Bro!"

oros_mampofu added:

"Wow! You shined a needed light on this country brother... You and the team!"

nataschiaholland said:

"EVERY SINGLE SOUTH AFRICAN IS PROUD OF YOU!"

mbanjwa.elungile responded:

"I wonder if baby Kolbe knows he too will lift the cup like his father did."

winwithsashin commented:

"So special brother."

rocnationsi posted:

"Congratulations, Cheslin!"

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation

In more RWC updates, Briefly News shared details about President Cyril Ramaphosa scheduling to address South Africa on Monday night, 30 October.

This comes after the president made a bold promise to South Africans that should the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup, 29 October would be a holiday.

Mzansi held on tight to Ramaphosa's words and sent him reminders about his promise, hoping he would keep his word.

