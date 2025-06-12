Alostro — a recovering addict who was helped by celebrated DJ Karri — is making headlines after going AWOL following his first paycheque

In response, DJ Karri expressed his disappointment and called on the public for any information about Alostro’s whereabouts

His post on X has since racked up thousands of comments and reactions

DJ Karri has reached out to South Africans for help after popular street dweller Alostro disappeared after his first salary.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the DJ revealed that Alostro went missing after receiving his first salary and is yet to be found.

DJ Karri was spotted out and about with Alostro. Images: djkarri

Source: Instagram

He also asked for help from anyone who might have any idea about his whereabouts.

Alostro made headlines a few years ago after his viral clips on the streets flooded online.

Alostro vanishes after first paycheque, leaving DJ Karri disappointed

Against his newfound fame, online DJ Karri reached out to Alostro.

Since 2024, he has been sharing updates on Alostro’s road to recovery, but his recent post has concerned SA. DJ Karri posted on X:

"Ah Alostrro mara."

He also noted that Alostro disappeared after having his first salary.

Thanks to DJ Karri’s huge social media following, his post has since gained traction online.

The post received thousands of comments and reactions, with netizens sharing their two cents.

Some were more than convinced he was back on the streets, while others praised him for helping Alostro despite the recent incident.

@geezybeatz145 said:

"This guy doesn't want to be saved; you are forcing him."

@NyakiFrozenFire noted:

"Don't give up on him. One day, just one day, you will be proud of him. Please look for him again. I hope he is alive & well wherever he is."

@DeepHouseFrea commented:

"Exactly what my ex-boyfriend did when he first received his salary. They found him drunk AF, dirty! Don't worry, he will be back."

DJ Alostro takes action to help addicts

After Alostro's viral videos, in 2024, DJ Karri took Alostro for a makeover, updating his wardrobe and visiting Legends Barber for a clean shave.

Surprisingly, the help did not end there as the star took to social media to track down his family before he was admitted into rehab.

At the time he posted, after visiting a dentist with Alostro.

DJ Karri was seen after grocery shopping with Alostro last year. Image: djkarri

Source: Instagram

In recent years, DJ Karri has proved to many that he is more than a celebrity with his life away from the spotlight.

He has also helped troubled former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lerato Chabangu.

The star called for help on his I Blew It episode, and DJ Karri quickly reached out. Against his call for help, DJ Karri visited him on several occasions.

Reports suggest that he is now receiving help in a rehabilitation facility, but little is known about whether DJ Karri was involved.

Who is Alostro?

Alostro, whose real name is Mohau Louis, is a South African musician and social media personality who became known for his recovery from nyaope addiction.

According to the Daily Sun, he gained popularity through videos of him on the streets, showcasing his transformation from a nyaope user to a performing musician.

TimesLive reports that Lewis was named “Alostro” after he went viral when he messed up an SABC interview, which put a spotlight on how homeless people lived in government camps during the Covid-19 lockdown in Pretoria.

While the broadcaster was talking to a homeless man about their realities, Lewis interrupted , saying “you see others here, they have Alostro”. To this day, nobody knows what he meant.

Lewis became homeless after selling his belongings because of his addiction. He explained to the publication that he sold his four-room house in Mabopane, his van and his recording studio.

He said drugs damaged him physically and mentally to the point where he couldn't walk.

"I couldn’t think straight when I needed a fix. We mugged people. I spent 18 months in prison for using drugs,” he said.

Alostro's story has become an inspiration, particularly in Limpopo, as he has become an anti-drugs advocate.

Mystery woman makes bold request to DJ Karri

