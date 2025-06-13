South African celebrated DJ Karri recently shared a message to Alostro, a recovering drug addict

This was after the recovering addict went AWOL when he received his first paycheck

Many netizens stood by DJ Karri and shared that he tried his best to give Alostro a second chance in life

Bathong, Alostro keeps on stressing the celebrated DJ Karri with his ways after the star tried getting him back on his feet.

Recently, the star went on social media to share a message with Alostro, a recovering addict he helped off the streets. This message came after Alostro decided to go AWOL after receiving his first paycheck.

In his message, DJ Karri mentioned that Alostro was found and is back at his aunt's house. He has decided to stay there and not return to the place where Karri secured him a job. Karri also said he wished him well in life and that he had tried; now, it was up to Alostro.

Netizens react to DJ Karri's message

Shortly after DJ Karri shared the message to Alostro, many netizens praised DJ Karri for his efforts to try and help Alostro. Here are some of the comments below:

@Ray_MminaTau said:

"You played your part, bro."

@johny_theblessd wrote:

"God bless you, it's about time he stands for himself. O itekile."

@Masemola_Amo commented:

"He is an adult and he knows the consequences of every decision he makes."

@Zingelwayo_12 responded:

"I have a brother whose behaviour is exactly like Alostro. I feel like I have tried; it's up to him now, he's 33. You've done your part."

@pabi_entle replied:

"There’s only so much you can do, Kari. Give that man his baton and let him decide which race he’ll run."

@Scary_Sightt mentioned:

"You cannot babysit forever, Karri. At some point, you have to let him loose so that he can decide for himself. God bless you abundantly, my brother."

DJ Alostro takes action to help addicts

After Alostro's viral videos, in 2024, DJ Karri took Alostro for a makeover, updating his wardrobe and visiting Legends Barber for a clean shave. Surprisingly, the help did not end there as the star took to social media to track down his family before he was admitted into rehab.

At the time he posted, after visiting a dentist with Alostro. In recent years, DJ Karri has proved to many that he is more than a celebrity with his life away from the spotlight. He has also helped troubled former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lerato Chabangu.

The star called for help on his I Blew It episode, and DJ Karri quickly reached out. Against his call for help, DJ Karri visited him on several occasions. Reports suggest that he is now receiving help in a rehabilitation facility, but little is known about whether DJ Karri was involved.

Mystery woman makes bold request to DJ Karri

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that an unknown woman made a bold request to DJ Karri, shocking many.

She made the bold request during one of DJ Karri’s recent shows, and the request was caught on camera.

