Hip hop artist Loatinover Pounds was spotted performing alongside Alostro, and the video has gained traction online

In the clip, Pounds is singing along to 25K's Culture Vulture , and Alostro can be seen trying to sing along to the song

Mzansi was shocked by the video, and many people offered split reactions to Alostro and Loatinover performing together

Alostro is slowly becoming a familiar face on Mzansi stages. The popular street dweller was spotted alongside hip hop artist Loatinover Pounds.

Alostro performs with Loatinover

In a video circulating on social media, Alostro was seen sharing the stage with the rap star and other artists.

However, they were situated in the DJ booth with Loatinover Pounds rapping along to 25K's Culture Vulture, and Alostro can be seen trying to sing along and vibing to it.

Sharing the video, @RealSihleIV was stunned to see Alostro trying to keep up with Loatinover Pounds on stage.

SA split with Alostro's video

@BoostingCable said:

"Some people don't take their music careers seriously."

@Onankay reacted:

"Am I seeing things. Is that Alostro? He has motion?"

@SistaHandsome shared:

"They are always forcing things."

@iamRTI stated:

"I wonder if they are paying this brother."

Alostro became popular for his videos on the streets, where he provided humour to very serious situations. Some people attempted to clean him up and offer him a haven and rehabilitation, but he kept going back to the street.

Even DJ Karri tried to help him, but Alostro slipped right through his fingers and returned to the street. Now, he returned to performing in clubs and pubs.

After he ran away, the DJ issued a statement via a video, urging Alostro to do the right thing. “At this point, it's up to him what he wants to do with his life, whether he wants to live with his aunt or come back to me. But as a man, he will decide what he wants to do with his life,” Karri said in the video.

In another video, he expressed heartbreak over Alostro relapsing, “This breaks my heart because he had made a lot of progress, he was getting better and I don't understand what I saw on that video, especially after the effort he has made to recover. It was only a matter of time for him to recover fully and get back on his feet and be fine. Only God knows.”

Alostro previously accused DJ Karri of exploitation but that claim was later dimissed.

Alostro reacts to DJ Sumbody's murder

