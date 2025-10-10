Footage of Alostro showing him discussing why he believed DJ Sumbody was killed was unearthed after Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi's revelations

In the video, Alostro made gestures after being asked why he believed DJ Sumbody was shot

Social media users expressed admiration for Alostro, while others humorously suggested Parliament should summon him

Footage of Alostro revealing why DJ Sumbody’s murder resurfaces after Mkhwanazi’s explosive testimony. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, k4r4b34st/X

An old video of Alostro discussing why DJ Sumbody was murdered has resurfaced following KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations.

The reason why DJ Sumbody was murdered has been a topic of discussion on social media ever since police arrested a Sandton businessman for allegedly orchestrating the hit. After Mkhwanazi shared the motive behind DJ Sumbody’s murder during his second appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, social media unearthed an old video of Alostro sharing why DJ Sumbody was killed.

Clip of Alostro discussing DJ Sumbody's death resurfaces

Responding to a video of Mkhwanazi telling members of Parliament why DJ Sumbody was killed, controversial social media influencer Chris Excel reshared a video of Alostro on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. The post was captioned:

“Alostro told us this and we thought he’s crazy😭”

When asked by the person recording the video why the DJ, born Oupa John Sefoka, was murdered, Alostro gestured as if he was sniffing something and also made a gesture as if he was injecting himself with a syringe.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Alostro discussing DJ Sumbody's death

In the comments section, social media users highlighted that Alostro was right all along, but no one took him seriously. Others applauded Mkhwanazi for exposing the drug syndicate and rot in the country.

Here are some of the comments:

@IamEriOluwa said:

“The police are aware of all these things. And they can fix it. But sadly, many of them are also compromised. Like Malema said years ago. South Africans must protect the General by all means. Only incorruptible officers like him can fix the drug issue in South Africa. Others can only pretend they are doing it. But it's just for the camera.”

@ourpreacher highlighted:

“The truth has a way of surfacing from unlikely quarters.”

@MntwanaThokoza2 claimed:

“These people in the streets are not mad. If you listen to them, there's a lot they know.”

@valezvee said:

“He was ahead.”

@246Harris joked:

“Alostro must avail himself to the Commission🤣🤣🤣”

@Matabane_Chuene suggested:

“We also need him to avail himself at the Ad Hoc Committee. He will sing like a canary. 😂😂”

@PhistoMshini4 claimed:

"In some countries, they hire hobos to scout for information or pretend to be hobos themselves."

@CConciliator shared:

"Xolani said nobody knows much about the pyramid of drugs and its danger better than someone who actually smokes drugs."

An old clip of Alostro explaining why DJ Sumbody was murdered was unearthed.

DJ Sumbody's family responds to drug-dealing allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Sumbody's family responded to a report detailing the reason he was murdered in November 2022.

A family spokesperson alleged that the report was part of a smear campaign being orchestrated by criminal syndicates. DJ Sumbody isn't the only producer whose alleged links to the criminal underworld are under scrutiny.

