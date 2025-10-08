Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was asked about the concerns about the safety of his family

There were added concerns following the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner's explosive press briefing

Mkhwanazi touched on whether he brought in bodyguards and whether the family was given special protection

WESTERN CAPE - Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has opened up on concerns about the safety of his family following his explosive media briefing in July 2025.

During that press briefing, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner alleged that there were cases of political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. With Mkhwanazi making allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and others, many feared for his safety and that of his family.

During his appearance at Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, Mkhwanazi was asked about the safety of his family and whether he had sufficient protection in place. The committee was set up to conduct hearings into Mkhwanazi's allegations and is holding hearings separate from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhwanazi discusses his family’s safety

In response to a question by African National Congress member Xola Nqola, Mkhwanazi admitted that his family’s safety was in the hands of the police, just like any other South African citizen. He noted that he had a family in most of the provinces in the country, and their safety and security were up to the men and women in blue. He added that he could also not afford to hire private security for them.

“I don't have the money to hire bodyguards for my family members. It is impossible. I cannot do that. So their safety can only be guaranteed by the men and women in blue who are out there and who are supposed to protect everyone else.”

He also indicated that it wasn't just direct family members, but people who he became close to over the years, who were also considered like family, who could be targeted. Mkhwanazi added that their safety was equal to the safety of every citizen and was not different from anyone else, so there were no special provisions for them.

“I cannot give you a 100% guarantee about their safety. It is what I am trying to fight for that the SAPS must be allowed to make sure that we protect the citizens, including my family members,” he said.

