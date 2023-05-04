A KwaZulu-Natal woman was shot in the leg while waiting for a bus in Briardene in the north of Durban

Paramedics found the lady unconscious with a large gunshot wound in her right thigh, and suffered extensive blood loss

This is the latest in a string of shootings that took have taken place in KZN, including the mass shooting of 10 people in Pietermaritzburg

DURBAN - An elderly woman from KwaZulu-Natal is in critical condition after being shot on Wednesday afternoon, 3 May.

The woman was waiting for a bus on the corners of North Coast and Effingham roads in Durban when she was shot in her leg.

Durban elderly woman found with gunshot wound in thigh

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, emergency services personnel found the lady lying on the ground unresponsive. The elderly woman had a gapping gunshot wound and suffered extensive blood loss.

Paramedics stabilised the woman at the scene, after which she was transported to hospital for further care, TimesLIVE reported.

10 people gunned down in Imbili, Pietermaritzburg

The elderly woman's shooting comes after 10 people were gunned down in Imbili, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday, 21 April.

Eight of the victims were from the same family, while two were visitors.

The victims ranged from as young as 13 years old, with the oldest being the 63 years old mother of the household, The Witness reported.

The suspected gunmen were quickly tracked down by police. Two were arrested, while one was killed in a shootout with the police. The fourth alleged gunman managed to evade arrest.

Durban 7-year-old shot in head by unknown assailants, Mzansi fed up by violence in SA: “There’s no humanity”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a grandmother from Newlands West, Durban, made a terrible discovery over the weekend.

After hearing a loud bang while inside her Millarina Drive house, the granny rushed outside to find her seven-year-old grandson had been shot in the head.

The woman found the boy lying in a pool of blood against the fence. The grandmother and a neighbour rushed the young boy to the hospital.

