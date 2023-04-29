Five people lost their lives after a bus they were travelling in overturned on the N2 highway in Swellendam

The Western Cape Mobility Department confirmed that the accident that occurred on Friday afternoon also injured 48 people

Citizens reacted to the unfortunate accident online and posted messages of condolences to the deceased's families

A passenger bus overturned on the N2 near Swellendam in the Western Cape. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @TrafficSA/Twitter

WESTERN CAPE- An accident on the N2 near Swellendam claimed five lives and injured 48 people. The mobility department confirmed that the passenger bus overturned at 12: 55pm on Friday en route to Cape Town.

Lanes on N2 near Swellendam closed off due to accident

It is believed the driver lost control of the bus the deceased and injured were travelling in, which caused it to overturn.

According to TimeLIVE, the provincial government said the police and traffic officials had closed off the lanes and would manage the traffic with a stop-and-go when it is safe.

Western Cape mobility department urges motorists to be vigilant during long weekend

The spokesperson of the mobility department, Jandré Bakker, has advised motorists to use Voortrekker Street and turn left onto the N2, reported News24.

Bakker also urged motorists to be careful during the long weekend and sent his condolences to the deceased's families.

Citizens post messages of sympathy

Marilyn Turner Geswindt said:

"This was our church parishioners coming back from a church retreat in George. Very sad day for all our St Aidans church members of Lansdowne Cape Town. Five fatalities and so many were injured. Many were airlifted to hospitals in Cape Town."

Meshack Motsepe mentioned:

"I suspect there is a ghost on this road. People need to come and take their families and relatives spirits home. More people will die if we don't practice our cultures."

Anand Inderjith mentioned:

"Bus looks long and the tyres look not enough. RIP."

Ding Mphuti stated:

"I wonder what happened,unroadworthy vehicle or loss of control and fatigue."

Phillip Mosiapoa asked:

"Is it a tyre burst or a pothole?"

