Social media investigators are doing some digging on Innocent Sadiki's burnt house

The actress announced that she lost her home in a fire, and her story appeared too sketchy for netizens to believe

This after the backlash she received for filming the tragic incident and creating content out of it

Netizens suggest that Innocent Sadiki's house was never lived in. Images: Instagram/ innosadiki and Twitter/ MillyMashile

Innocent Sadiki's burnt home is being investigated online after netizens discovered that the house might not have been occupied to begin with.

Twitter (X) does digging on Innocent Sadiki's house

After a fire burned her house to the ground and destroyed her family's belongings, it appears Innocent Sadiki will have to do more to convince social media that her sadness is legit.

Briefly News reported on netizens' criticism of the Skeem Saam star's creating content from her house fire. Well, others did some digging and made some startling discoveries about the actress' house.

Twitter (X) user Usis_Judy shared photos of the house, suggesting that it was not lived in judging by its outward appearance.

Surprisingly, media personality, Dr Musa Mthombeni was spotted in one of the pictures, which also raised questions about what he knows:

Mzansi reacts to the new discoveries

Netizens are convinced now more than ever that there's something fishy going on:

_Kokiem was stunned:

"Wait? So they didn’t live in this house? Yet the kids' clothes were burnt? Sadiki's scandal is confusing."

Mo_Senne said:

"I never understand why people lie about things that can easily be proven, this is so funny to me."

Raphaell_Ranx was confused:

"They didn't live in this house, but the kids' clothes were burned? Hmm, smells of a scam but anyway, pastors are known to be the biggest scammers."

LeratoNW_ said:

"At this point, I am hoping this was a prank or a scene from Skeem Saam, 'cause I am starting to have second-hand embarrassment."

lekgethoshaii joked:

"Why am I not shocked?"

ohyhinibawo asked:

"What kind of house is this? It looks abandoned."

Innocent Sadiki judged for filming content

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Innocent Sadiki taking a photo of her late grandmother's coffin.

Mzansi criticised the actress for making content even in the midst of a horrible event.

