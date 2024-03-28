A shootout at a taxi rank in Limpopo resulted in four people dying and seven others sustaining injuries

The incident happened in Polokwane when armed men sprayed bullets in the direction of taxis

South Africans were saddened by the violent deaths that were the result of what they believed were taxi killings

LIMPOPO – South Africans reeled in shock after a shooting incident in Limpopo left four people dead and seven others injured. The incident happened on Wednesday, and netizens were concerned about the rising violent incidents in the country.

Shootout kills 4, injures 7

According to TimesLIVE, the incident occurred near a taxi rank in Moletlane. The suspects were driving a black Mercedes Benz and a white BMW. They allegedly fired in the direction of the taxis at the taxi rank, and they fled. In the process, they damaged five taxis and a bakkie and killed two taxi drivers, a passenger and another motorist.

The Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident and called anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.

South Africans worried about violence in South Africa

Netizens on Facebook were concerned that violent shootings were increasing.

Alpheus Tshabalala said:

“This country is a movie.”

Themnkosi H Mkhize Themnkosi said:

“This means the war between taxi owners will never end.”

Moses Kopa asked:

“Where is South Africa heading? The people of this country are not psychologically well. We need the help of psychology to assist with recovery.”

