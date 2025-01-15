One person was shot dead during a mass shooting at the Nyanga Taxi Rank between two warring parties

A leaked report reveals that authorities were warned of potential violence at the taxi rank in question

The report indicated that hitmen in the Eastern Cape were arriving in Cape Town to target taxi bosses

A leaked intelligence report revealed that Eastern Cape hitmen were coming to Cape Town to target taxi bosses at the Nyanga Taxi Rank. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – A deadly shooting at the Nyanga Taxi Rank on Tuesday, 13 January 2025, allegedly stems from ongoing conflict within the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA).

One person was killed, and seven others were critically injured following a shootout at the rank. Police arrested 19 people, believed to be private security guards, and seized 20 firearms at the scene.

Hitmen from Eastern Cape arrived in Cape Town

According to an intelligence report from the City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Information Management Services (SSIMS), hitmen from the Eastern Cape arrived in the province to target Cape Town taxi bosses.

The internal report was meant to be confidential and intended only for municipal departments but was leaked and seen by News24.

The report warned of a deadly shooting that would take place at the Nyanga taxi rank, saying that it was part of a retaliation cycle.

"On Monday, 13 January 2025, the SSIMS office received information that hitmen from the Eastern Cape arrived in Cape Town and were heading to Nyanga PTI. Their purpose is to shoot at certain individuals at Nyanga taxi rank," the report read.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile praised police for preventing further tragedy. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Police prevent further tragedy in Nyanga

The information in the report appears to have influenced the police’s decision to have multiple units monitor the area.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, praised the police for their swift intervention, saying they prevented further tragedy.

Police, including the National Intervention Unit, the K-9 unit, intelligence operatives, the drone unit, and the provincial combat team, were in the area when the chaos unfolded. A video of the drama also went viral on social media.

