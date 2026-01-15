A well-known content creator and South African football troll had to shave off his eyebrows after Nigeria lost to Morocco

The video shows him looking devastated as he uses a razor to remove his eyebrows

Mzansi loved watching him face the consequences, with many reminding him about other promises he made

A man from Cameroon with shaved eyebrows and a helmet on his head.

Source: Facebook

A popular content creator and comedian known for being one of South Africa's biggest football trolls has been forced to keep a painful promise after Nigeria lost to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals. The video was shared on 14 January 2026 and shows the devastated man with a shaving blade in hand. In the clip, he already has one eyebrow shaved off and is looking completely depressed at the camera. It appears he made a promise on the soccer match between Nigeria and Morocco, thinking that Nigeria would win, but unfortunately for him, they lost.

The footage shows him taking the razor and starting to shave off the eyebrow that was left. He takes some time to shave it all off, looking sad throughout the entire process. After shaving a small bit, he becomes so emotional that he starts crying. After a while, he stops crying and goes back to shaving off his eyebrows, determined to keep his word despite how painful the consequence is. The clip went viral as thousands of people were excited by what they were seeing, with many South Africans feeling no sympathy for the well-known troll who constantly makes fun of Bafana Bafana and other South African teams.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Netizens demand more

Social media users had more to say on Facebook user @GRAND_DILAN_FANS's clip, stating:

@betusile_mcinga wrote:

"You must twerk now, Velaphi 😂😂😂"

@marvin_cebo_mbuyisa gushed:

"Well done, Morocco, for eliminating the not-so Super Eagles 🤣. Someone is going to twerk till dusk."

@ntando_mhlanga added:

"Don't forget to move it move it 🤦🏽‍♂️😅😅"

@goodluck_mpekzaah_mdakane joked:

"How can you get a spot to the World Cup while failing to beat Morocco 🇲🇦 🤣🤣🤣"

@prof-thato_selwane said:

"Foseg 🤣🤣 don't forget to support South Africa without a choice at the World Cup 🤣🤣🤣"

@solly_wes commented:

"We were ready to give you a spot on the World Cup, but I feel for you, bro🤣😂🤣"

@nhlanhla_nhlasco_jaca stated:

"This is painful to watch, I feel for you, Grand… Nigeria lost to Morocco, and the eyebrows paid the price. AFCON has no Messi(mercy)."

Nigeria crashes out in penalty shootout

According to Reuters, Morocco secured a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Nigeria following their 0-0 draw in a tense Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Rabat on 14 January 2026. Morocco will face 2021 winners Senegal in the decider, while Nigeria will take on Egypt in the third-place playoff.

Nigeria and Morocco players at AFCON.

Source: Getty Images

3 Other stories about AFCON 2025

