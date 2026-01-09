Hugo Broos has assessed South Africa’s AFCON campaign, considering whether there were any meaningful takeaways despite Bafana Bafana’s premature elimination from the tournament.

The national side bowed out at the Round of 16 following a defeat to Cameroon, marking a regression from the bronze medal finish achieved at the previous AFCON.

Although Bafana Bafana collected two victories from three group-stage matches, their overall performances failed to fully convince many observers ahead of the knockout phase.

Broos acknowledged that, despite the disappointment of an early exit that curtailed their high hopes, the team still gained important experience from the tournament.

“It was certainly a valuable experience, even if it came with some setbacks,” Broos told Diski Fans.

“You have to look at it from the right perspective. For a country like South Africa, participating in every AFCON is essential.

“For a time, we managed to achieve that. This outing wasn’t as strong as the previous one, but being present on the stage is what matters most. We’re also preparing for the World Cup.

“My hope is that in the years ahead, South Africa will continue to compete in future AFCONs and World Cups, because those are the arenas where players truly grow and develop.”

