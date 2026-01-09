South Africa arrived in Morocco with momentum and optimism after a period of steady improvement, sparking belief that a deep run at the continental showpiece was within reach

Their journey was halted earlier than anticipated by a familiar opponent who capitalised at crucial moments to end the campaign and send the squad back home with unanswered questions

Briefly News sought expert insight to unpack the result, speaking to Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu for a detailed assessment of where things ultimately went wrong

Bafana Bafana entered the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco with high hopes after finishing the previous edition in 2023 in third place in the Ivory Coast.

Lyle Foster celebrates scoring his team's second goal next to South African midfielder #04 Teboho Mokoena and Tshepang Moremi during the Africa Cup of Nations. Image: Khaled DESOUKI

Source: Getty Images

Optimism grew further after the team qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was viewed as a statement that South Africa was well-positioned to compete for Africa’s most coveted title. Although bookmakers had predicted an early exit for South Africa, football has often shown itself to be a game of surprises.

Head coach Hugo Broos famously guided Cameroon to an AFCON title in 2017, in what many considered a shock achievement. It had been hoped that similar magic would unfold for South Africa, but ironically, it was Cameroon who halted Bafana Bafana’s progress with a 2–1 victory in the Round of 16.

Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 football match between South Africa and Cameroon. Image: Paul ELLIS

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana AFCON performance under scrutiny

Bafana Bafana’s exit from AFCON was due to a combination of squad balance concerns, missed opportunities and costly defensive mistakes, Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu told Briefly News. He said that while expectations were high after the team’s third-place finish at the previous tournament, Bafana never fully convinced during the group stages.

According to Shushabino Mthimkhulu, the tactical setup was not the main issue in the Round of 16, as the team created enough chances in the first half to take control of the match. However, he noted that poor finishing and a lack of composure in key moments proved damaging. He added that individual defensive lapses undermined a structure designed to protect the back line, something he described as unacceptable in knockout football.

Shushabino Mthimkhulu concluded that AFCON is decided by fine margins, and Bafana Bafana fell short in those areas. He suggested that going forward, sharper squad selection, improved game management, and better concentration at the back would be vital as preparations shift to the World Cup.

Hugo Broos reflects on Cameroon's defeat

During the post-match press conference, Broos explained why Bafana Bafana faltered against his former side despite a promising first half. The 73-year-old Belgian coach, already frustrated ahead of the match, lamented the number of missed chances early in the game and believed his team could still have secured a draw had those opportunities been taken.

