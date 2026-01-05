Activist Golden Miles Bhudu called for Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald to be removed from his position

Bhudu accused Groenewald of mistreating prisoners and subjecting them to inhumane treatment since he was sworn in after the 2024 general elections

Bhudu also accused him of being racist, and South Africans weighed in on the allegations against Groenewald

PRETORIA — An activist has demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa remove Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald after accusing him of racism and abusing his power.

Bhudu spoke on SAFm on 5 January 2025. According to SAFm, inmates in prisons wrote to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF leader Julius Malema. The inmates alleged that conditions worsened under Groenewald and pleaded with him to take legal action to have Groenewald declared unconstitutional. Bhudu, who is the president of the South African Prisoners' Organisation for Human Rights, slammed Bhudu.

Bhudu said Bhudu said that he met Groenewald and his chief of staff in August 2024, after the general elections. Groenewald was sworn in as a cabinet minister after the Government of National Unity was formed.

Bhudu said that the organisation provided Groenewald with documents with nine recommendations that were made between 23 and 24 July 2024. A Victims' Rights Charter was also submitted. He invited Groenewald to work with other organisations.

Bhudu accuses minister of blueticking prisoners

However, he stated that nothing happened after the meeting. He also said Groenewald did not acknowledge receipt of the documents.

He said sentenced and unsentenced prisoners wrote an open letter to Malema asking him to intervene. He said a large number of prisoners voted for the EFF. Bhudu also alleged that Malema asked him for the names of three members to be sworn in as MPs to transform the department. However, the EFF's former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who joined the MK Party in 2024, allegedly removed the names without informing Malema.

He said the organisation will strive to meet with the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, to lobby for their assistance in taking legal action against Groenewald. He also accused Groenewald of not granting prisoners parole and providing sufficient resources.

Not everyone agrees with Bhudu

Netizens weighing in on Bhudu's allegations debated the claims.

Tower said:

"Miles Bhudu must understand that families have been torn apart and are without loved ones today because of crime. Wives have become widows. Husbands are widowers, children are orphans, some people are disabled."

EvangelismRSA asked:

"Inhumane conditions? Because they no longer have their cellphones, drugs, cash, TVs?"

Mpumalanga said:

"Prisoners should always be reminded that they are in prison."

DearG@vibe said:

"Pieter is doing well in that position so we won't listen to them. Jail is not a hotel."

HBV said:

"Then he must be doing something right."

Pieter Groenewald denies Donovan Moodley parole

