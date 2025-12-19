Donovan Moodley, who is serving a prison sentence for the murder of Leigh Matthews, will remain in prison

Moodley was denied the opportunity to return to the free world after unsuccessfully applying for parole

South Africans celebrated the decision and commented that he should be kept incarcerated for the duration of his sentence

GAUTENG — South Africans celebrated the Parole Board's decision to deny convicted murderer Donovan Moodley parole.

According to IOL, the Department of Correctional Services said on 19 December 2025 that the National Council for Correctional Services recommended that Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald should not grant Moodley parole. Moodley was also ordered to undergo further interventions before filing another parole application.

Programmes Moodley must attend in prison

Moodley will be required to attend psychotherapy sessions with specialists and complete correctional programmes. His parole application will be reconsidered in 24 months. Groenewald said that all structures involved in the parole consideration process must be satisfied that an offender has been rehabilitated and fit to be reintegrated into the community.

Moodley's previous attempt to be released

The Parole Board held a hearing at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg in September 2025. The Parole Board recommended that he be granted parole. Moodley is serving his sentence in the prison. He was found guilty of killing student Leigh Matthews in 2004. Matthews' family did not attend the hearing.

Kwaito star Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu is another South African who was denied parole. Brickz was sentenced after he was convicted of sexually assaulting his niece. Brickz applied for parole in 2024, and his application was denied. He remains incarcerated.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans commenting on social media were happy that Moodley would remain behind bars.

Tebogo M said:

"This guy really broke my heart. I remember reading his story in the Pretoria News back in 2004."

Thandeka Khumalo said:

"For once, the justice system is thinking of the victim and family. Very good news indeed."

Sentle Adebisi Bester said:

"Funny that they never found the person who assisted him in keeping her body in the freezer."

Ronald RGM Makhubela said:

"That's very good news. I hope those who were fighting for Janusz Walus to get parole will also fight for this one."

Lincoln Ludick said:

"He will not get parole at all. Ever."

Parliamentarians call for Janusz Walus to be extradited

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Parliamentarians called for convicted killer Janusz Walus to be extradited and reincarcerated. Walus was released on parole in 2022 after serving decades for the murder of former South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani.

The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services held a sitting on 13 May 2025. Members of Parliament questioned why Walus, who was deported to Poland, was released. Members of the committee said that Walus showed no remorse after he was released.

