Nzimande Condemns Murder of Fort Hare Student During Women’s Month

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the killing of a 23-yer-old LLB student

The University of Fort Hare was rocked by the news of the student's brutal murder at the hands of her alleged boyfriend

The suspect will appear in court on Monday and the police are confident that they have a water-tight case against him

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has released a statement in which he expresses how saddened he is by the brutal murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni.

The 23-year-old LLB student was murdered by her alleged boyfriend who has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

Nzimande was particularly distraught that the murder took place in a month where South Africa should be celebrating women.

Blade Nzimande is saddened by the murder of 23-year-old final year law student, Nosicelo Mtebeni. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

The higher education minister has full confidence in the legal system to deal with the matter in a timely manner.

He said that his department is committed to creating a safe and caring post-school environment especially for female students who often feel the most vulnerable according to TimesLIVE.

Matatiele did not live on campus but staying in private accommodations in East London.

Students at the University of Fort Hare are demanding that the law takes its course. The 25-year-old suspect will appear in court and the police are confident that they have a water-tight case against the accused according to SABC News.

