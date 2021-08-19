A video of a group of protestors in Rockdale, Middelburg, who seized a SAPS vehicle is circulating on social media

A video that shows a group of protestors casually piggybacking a SAPS van in the Middelburg township of Rockdale in Mpumalanga is doing the rounds on social media.

Protests have broken out in several Mpumalanga areas, including Middelburg, reportedly over increased tariffs by the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality.

Protests broke out in several Mpumalanga areas, including Middelburg, reportedly over increased tariffs by the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality.

Unhappy residents in Mhluzi, west of Middelburg, went on the rampage and allegedly torched a bus and a truck as they voiced their dissatisfaction over the increases.

@my013News posted a video of the seizure of the police van. The caption read:

"Protestors in Middelburg’s township of Rockadale have seized a police van as rolling battles between cops and community members continue over the increase in municipal rates and taxes. #SteveTshweteMunicipality #MiddelburgProtests"

A resident, who took the opportunity to record the events, provided some commentary as the residents are seen mounting the vehicle on all sides.

"Nazo, nazo, ses'ghibela ama van wabo, nazo. Yebo! Yebo! Yebo!" the excited woman shouted.

The video was viewed more than 1 400 times since it was published on Thursday afternoon.

Mzansi social media users have mixed reactions

The scenes sparked a reaction from Saffas as they took to social media, many of them seeing the funny side to the events playing out in the video.

@overwatch_za said:

"I never get why people have this 'need' to record everything. Self-incriminating and posting evidence on social media."

@TellUnknown commented:

"Now these are instigators of a proper insurrection."

@Joe_Man_Joe wrote:

"These ones are enticing a criminal record. The law must deal with them."

@CeciliaMunyai added:

This is funny. I’m sorry but I have to laugh."

@monwabisi_hlobo noted:

"Kumnandi kuma Zimbabwe in this country. Nawo aya toy toya. Anarchy of the highest order. Yebo, yebo, yebo. Jesus Christ."

@sithembisoKzn observed:

"If we cannot be compared with banana republic, l don't know what to say."

SAPS pays tribute to NIU veteran of 19 years in celebration of Women's Month

In related SAPS news, Briefly News recently reported that to observe Women's Month, the service has embarked on honouring its women, who continue to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Warrant Officer Suzan Lehong, a 19-year veteran, is the latest to have her flowers handed to her.

Lehong serves as a National Intervention Unit (NIU) Operator, tasked to stabilise volatile situations by combating serious and violent crimes.

In addition to risking her life daily, the 45-year-old is also responsible for ensuring that citizens remain safe by policing high-risk public violence situations and provide operational support to other units within the service.

