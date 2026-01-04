Two separate lighting-related incidents left multiple people injured on Saturday, 3 January 2026

Two fatalities were reported at the Mphebatho Troop Festival after lightning struck 150 festivalgoers

Authorities said response teams remain active as assessments and stabilisation efforts continue

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Emergency services responded to two lightning incidents on Saturday. Image: John Finney Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two separate lightning-related incidents were reported in different parts of the country on Saturday, 3 January 2025, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities.

40 people struck by lightning

In the first incident, approximately 40 people were reportedly struck by lightning in Mathibestad, Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Saturday afternoon, 3 January. Emergency services were dispatched to the area, where paramedics treated victims at the scene and transported those with serious injuries to nearby hospitals. Authorities said response teams remain active as assessments and stabilisation efforts continue.

In a separate incident in the North West, two people lost their lives after lightning struck during the Mphebatho Troop Festival in Mathibestad, Moretele Local Municipality. The incident occurred at Dertig Sports Ground, next to the Mphebatho Library, where thousands had gathered for the annual cultural event on Saturday, 3 January.

150 festivalgoers struck by lightning

Municipal spokesperson Mothupi Malebye said severe weather conditions led to about 150 festivalgoers being struck by lightning. While more than ten people were injured, two were declared dead at the scene. Emergency services responded promptly, and the injured were provided with medical treatment.

The Mphebatho Troop Festival is an annual event that celebrates culture, unity and social cohesion through music and community participation. What was intended to be a day of celebration was overshadowed by tragedy following the sudden storm.

Malebye said the festival was halted in the North West. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Other similar stories

Two people have tragically lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Limpopo, sparking comments online about the province’s reputation. The victims passed away in separate incidents at the Magagamatala and Sepakapakeng villages in the Fetakgomo Tubatse Municipality, Limpopo. The victims have been confirmed as Shaku Raputu Treki from Sepakapakeng and Bapela Mmahlahle from Magagamatala.

Three people were reportedly killed by lightning on Sunday, 14 December 2025, around 01:00, in the Radimana village in Limpopo. It is alleged that the church congregation in Radimana village was holding a night service in a tent when heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the area. During the service, lightning suddenly struck the tent, which was located in an open field. As a result, eight people, aged between 12 and 56 and reportedly from Sefihlampyana village, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby healthcare centre for treatment.

Two farmworkers from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal were struck and killed by lightning. A total of 50 people, excluding the two killed, were injured by the lightning. It is alleged that lightning struck the Bergville area, which experienced thunderstorms and heavy rains. Many of those who were struck were treated on-site and had to be rushed to the hospital. Two of them, however, unfortunately, did not make it and lost their lives.

Source: Briefly News