Two people were tragically killed by lightning strikes in Limpopo on Thursday, 20 November 2025

The victims were killed in two separate incidents at the Magagamatala and Sepakapakeng villages

South Africans shared their thoughts about the strikes and the province's reputation for witchcraft

Limpopo Lightning Strikes Leave 2 Dead, South Africans Say Province Won’t Beat Witchcraft Allegation

GAUTENG – Two people have tragically lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Limpopo, sparking comments online about the province’s reputation.

The victims passed away in separate incidents at the Magagamatala and Sepakapakeng villages in the Fetakgomo Tubatse Municipality, Limpopo, on Thursday, 20 November. The victims have been confirmed as Shaku Raputu Treki from Sepakapakeng and Bapela Mmahlahle from Magagamatala.

No details were released as to where the individuals were when the lightning struck.

Severe weather conditions lead to tragedy in Limpopo

According to the Limpopo Chronicle, the families have been visited by the regional leadership of the African National Congress (ANC). ANC Sekhukhune Region Spokesperson, Sam Uwane, told the publication that the regional leadership offered condolences and emotional support to the grieving families.

“ANC Sekhukhune, led by the Regional Chairperson Comrade Minah Bahula, visited the families of the two victims who tragically lost their lives on Thursday in a lightning strike,” Uwane explained.

The deaths come as the province deals with severe thunderstorms, heavy rains and excessive lightning. The Limpopo province has also experienced flooding and damage in different areas.

Communities are also urged to remain vigilant during severe weather conditions, in light of the tragedy, as the province anticipates further storms throughout the summer season.

Limpopo is not the only province tos be plagued by severe storms, with areas of KwaZulu-Natal also dealing with flood damage and deaths.

South Africans react to the tragic deaths

Social media users weighed in on the deaths, with some noting that Limpopo was often associated with witchcraft.

@SimandManzini stated:

“People rush to scream witchcraft. In Johannesburg, the lightning was scary. Luckily, there are conductors in towns, unlike in rural areas. When you’re exposed, you become braai, because you are the conductor yourself.”

@ipsmok said:

“My province is not beating the allegations.”

@NdivhuwoMM agreed:

“Limpopo is never beating the allegations, aii.”

@AfricanNapo added:

“Witchcraft there is real.”

@Bas_quit said:

“Useless. They must use lightning to strike Donald Trump.”

