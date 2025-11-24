The Democratic Alliance commented on a crisis that broke out at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg

The hospital's supplier was shut down due to contamination, and as a result, patients had to organise their own meals

The party's provincial Health spokesperson, Jack Bloom, highlighted problems the hospital has been facing in the food department

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Gauteng Health spokesperson, Jack Bloom, slammed the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's leadership after the food facility that supplies it with food was shut down due to an E.coli contamination.

According to eNCA, Bloom said that the hospital was reportedly resuming giving patients food. This was after an E.coli contamination broke out at the facility, forcing it to shut down. Patients reportedly had to rely on family members to provide them with food during the shutdown.

Bloom slams the hospital

Bloom said that the Gauteng Health Department has had issues with its food supply for years. He said they get food from other provinces, including Limpopo and Free State, and said corruption is involved. He said the hospital should have sufficient food due to its size, and the matter should be looked into urgently.

In a statement he released on 19 November 2025, Bloom said that he visited the hospital after receiving complaints about poor food. He said the Masakhane Cook Freeze Factory in Tshewane, which tested positive for E.coli, was closed down after inspectors found the bacteria in the food.

The Masakhane Cook Freeze Factory supplies 8,000 plates to 17 Community Health Centres and six hospitals in Gauteng. The shutdown affected facilities across the province.

